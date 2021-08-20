Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose accuses current BF of cheating on her with 12 DIFFERENT women

Amber Rose recently made some shocking revelations about her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. The 37-year-old model recently took to social media and alleged her BF Alexander “AE” Edwards of cheating on her with 12 women. “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” Amber wrote on her Instagram Story. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him.”

She continued, “Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decide to f–k him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

If you didn't know, Amber and AE, a music executive, have been together since 2018 and are parents to 21-month-old son Slash. “I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore,” Amber continued. “I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are,” she added. Amber concluded, “As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done – Muva.”

Along with Slash, Amber is also mom to son Sebastian, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. Prior to that, Amber also famously dated rapper Kanye West. ​​The pair were together for two years from 2008 to 2010 when she called time on the relationship.

