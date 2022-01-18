Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose admits it was ‘immature af’ to involve the KarDASHians in the mess Ye made in 2015

Amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s strained relationship status right now, an old tweet from his ex Amber Rose about Kardashians recently resurfaced. If you didn't see Rose’s tweet back in the day: In 2015, the model replied to an unknown tweet writing, "@kanyewest I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

Now after the tweet resurfaced, in the face of everything that’s unfolding between the Kardashians and West, Amber expressed regret over the tweet and even apologized to Kim and her sisters. Replying, Amber wrote: "Man f--k that old ass tweet. I never got an apology for his ‘30 showers' comment but f--k it. I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming so something amazing came out of it. Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y'all shouldn't co-sign that either. S--t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made.”

She also added: “Moving forward…Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity.”

Back in February 2015, Kanye appeared on The Breakfast Club and said some nasty things about Rose as well. "It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that's with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim." He followed his comments with a quick apology, saying, "I just want to be respectful."

Eventually, both the artists moved on, Amber now continues to raise two sons including 8-year-old Sebastian with ex Wiz Khalifa. She's also co-parenting 2-year-old Slash with ex Alexander Edwards.

