Kanye West’s fourth lawyer steps down from Kim Kardashian divorce case; Here's why

Another lawyer in Kanye "Ye" West's divorce battle from Kim Kardashian has stepped down. Samantha Spector filed a move to be discharged as counsel for West in his divorce lawsuit with Kardashian on May 26, according to fresh court documents acquired by Entertainment Tonight.

However, in the court documents, Spector wrote that, “There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," due to which she filed the motion and withdrew from the couple's ongoing divorce procedures. According to the documents, Spector served West with the petition and has interacted with him by email and the mail, as well as via his new attorney, Deborah Hong. After West dismissed Chris Melcher ahead of Kardashian's March hearing, which declared her legally single — a triumph in court for the beauty entrepreneur — the prominent divorce attorney, who previously represented Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr. Dre, took up the case earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in his new song True Love, which features late rapper XXXTentacion, West touched up his custody fight with Kardashian, who originally filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and West didn't waste any time expressing his thoughts about how he feels about seeing his kids. West dropped these lyrics in the first verse — “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow. Wait, when the sunset? I see ya’ll tomorrow. Wait, when I pick ’em up? I feel like they borrowed.”

This comes after West addressed his divorce from Kardashian in his diss track Eazy, in which he made references to his ex-girlfriend and notoriously targeted her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

