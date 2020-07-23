Kanye West’s friends reach Wyoming to offer support amidst his mental breakdown after his alarming Twitter ran

Kanye West’s longtime friends and manager apparently flew down to Wyoming to offer support and medical help to the troubled rapper after his mental breakdown over Twitter, where he accused wife Kim Kardashian with several wild allegations.

Kanye West is reportedly getting the help he needs from team members while he has isolated himself at his ranch in Wyoming. A source via People magazine shared an update on the dramatic situation after the 43-year-old rapper shared a string of eccentric tweets. Kanye West made wild accusations against wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner; his tweets also made several bizarre revelations including that he considered abortion with his first daughter, North.

Kanye‘s childhood friends from Chicago, Don Crawley and John Monopoly, and his manager Bu Thiam all flew to Cody, Wyoming, to support him the flustered rapper. The source via People shared, “They are very concerned about his mental health and taking action, they are working to get him the help he needs. He’s been seen by a doctor. He was assessed, and the assessment on Monday determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization and that he was in a stable mental state at the time.”

They added, “Don C was the best man at Kanye’s wedding and an executive at his G.O.O.D. Music label. John Monopoly is Kanye’s former manager. Those close to him are concerned, and this is everyone’s top priority to make sure that he’s safe and getting the help he needs.”

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian also broke her silence and defended Kanye through a lengthy statement via Instagram. Kim admitted to feeling “powerless” in the face of Kanye’s mental health disorder and offered full support in his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

