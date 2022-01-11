Kanye West’s GF Julia Fox said she wanted the Kardashian-Jenners to be her ‘family’ before meeting rapper

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox had previously categorised her as a "die-hard" fan of the Kardashian-Jenners. If you didn't know, the 31-year-old actress and 44-year-old rapper confirmed their romance with Fox’s personally penned down article for Interview magazine, where she described her dates with the rapper in grave detail. The duo also released several PDA heavy pictures from their date night.

In her article, Fox wrote: "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night”. After watching the play, the pair headed to dinner at Carbone, one of Fox’s “favourite restaurants." While at the restaurant, West did "an entire photoshoot" starring Fox at the eatery as per the actress’ recollection. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she wrote. After dinner, Fox shared how the rapper’s splurgy gesture left her "in shock." "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

Now, looking back, Fox had previously professed her love for the Kardashian-Jenners. During a December episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits, Fox discussed West's divorce with Kim and Kim’s new romance with Pete Davidson.

Fox admitted on the podcast, which came prior to meeting West, that she has long been a "die-hard" fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On the podcast, she said: "I'm gonna miss Keeping Up, I've been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in like 2007, when watching it was embarrassing. [We are] like die-hard, O.G. [fans of the show]. ... I, like, wanted them to be my family."

Also read: Kanye West loves the ‘smile & attitude’ of his new ‘muse’ Julia Fox; Actress ‘flattered by the attention’