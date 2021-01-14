Kanye West’s presidential run & Twitter rants were the ‘last straw’ in his marriage with Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage reportedly reached its “last straw” after the rapper’s Presidential run and his Twitter rants according to an insider.

After rumour mills have been left buzzing with news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, now, an insider is finally speaking up on what went down with the once-so-in-love couple. The source spoke to People magazine and said that the “final straw” was the rapper’s Presidential run and his Twitter rants.

Detailing further, the source said that Kanye’s actions “created havoc at home,” and while Kim was aware of Kanye’s psychological issues, she realised that trying to help him was futile. The insider also said that the duo is not on the same page, while Kim knows what she wants to do with her life, Kanye is constantly all over the place. If you didn’t know, during his presidential run, Kanye previously openly discussed his bipolar disorder as he had had public episodes in the past.

For the unversed, it was reported last week that after 6 years of marriage and 4 children, the duo is reportedly going their separate ways. A source revealed to E! News that Kim and Kanye have only met for the sake of their four kids, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months, in the last few months. They are also living separately and haven't spent much time together as a married couple. The reality star is also making sure that the path ahead is not a tumultuous one for their kids and that is why Kim has been taking her time to file for a divorce. An insider revealed to E! that Kim wants to make the "right decision" for her kids. As for Kanye West, People's source reveals that the rapper "knows the inevitable will happen" and that the divorce might be "coming soon".

