Kanye West says 'ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children' in Cardi B’s latest release

In his latest feature on Cardi B's latest single Hot S**t alongside Lil Durk, Kanye West spat some bars on his recent drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper had gone on record to accuse the KKW mogul of not letting him see his own kids after their separation. Though Kim did come forward to set the record straight and repel his claims, the rapper continues to talk about the issue.

On the single, that dropped on Friday, Kanye rapped about the media scrutiny his life had been under recently, "Another headline, ‘Where your head at?’ / ‘N—a, go home, where your kids at?’ / They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve." He mentions "pain" in a line which supposedly connects to his recent split with Kim K, "I’m just sayin’, now I start to get used to the pain / ‘Til one day I said, ‘F–k it,’ brought my masseuse on the plane," per Page Six.

West shares four children with the Kardashian sister, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. He made headlines earlier this year as he claimed that the KUWTK alum refused to let him meet his kids while her new beau Pete Davidson was allowed in the house. Additionally, he also publicly dragged the mother of his children when his oldest daughter North started her own TikTok account without his permission. Addressing his kids' situation he said, "Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know."

The rapper continued to reference moments from earlier this year. Particularly talking about an incident where the security denied West entry and access to his children, "Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children, and you ain’t gonna gaslight me."

Though the whole ordeal had calmed down in recent months, Kanye's new rap scratched the unhealed wounds. Kim Kardashian is yet to make a statement on his latest release.

