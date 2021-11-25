Kanye West says God will bring 'Kimye together'; Admits making 'mistakes' during marriage with Kim Kardashian

Amid Kim Kardashian's new romance with Pete Davidson reportedly heating up, her estranged husband Kanye West is opening up about the mistakes he made during his marriage and hoping for a reconciliation. During his recent appearance for a Thanksgiving event in Skid Row, West delivered a speech where he mentioned he "needs to be back home."

The rapper on Wednesday attended the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event and spoke about his marriage with Kim Kardashian during the speech. Kanye admitted that he wasn't a good husband to Kim and that he had "publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband." Although the actor remained hopeful about reconciliation as he spoke about wanting to be redeemed in the relationship.

Vowing to work harder to restore his family, Kanye mentioned that he was going to make sure to take control of his narrative. In his speech, the rapper also mentioned that God will help him get back together with Kim as he added, "If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK… but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation", via Page Six.

In the meantime, Kim has been making the headlines for her outings with SNL star Pete Davidson. The duo was recently spotted holding hands as they left together following a dinner date in Santa Monica.

