Kanye West says he can beat Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential elections: #2020VISION

Kanye West recently took to Twitter to announce that he thinks he can beat fellow presidential candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 US Presidential elections. Read ahead to see what the rapper said.

Kanye West thinks that he is going to beat Joe Biden in the upcoming US presidential election and he believes it’s going to come down to write-in votes. The rapper has missed the filing deadline in several states and he’ll have to rely on write-in votes in those states. Kanye previously spoke to Forbes and clarified that his presidential run is not a publicity stunt and he has indeed formed a presidential candidate committee called Kanye 2020. He has already selected a Vice Presidential running-mate and he says Tesla CEO Elon Musk is serving as a campaign advisor.

The rapper wrote on Twitter: “I will beat Biden off of write-ins #2020VISION,” Kanye tweeted on July 25. Seconds later he added, “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION.”

I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Recently, Kanye‘s wife Kim Kardashian released a statement this week in response to the erratic tweets he has been sending out. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” Kim posted on her Instagram Story on July 22.

“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

She continued, “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions. Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.”

Kim signed off by saying, “Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”

