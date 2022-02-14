Kanye West says he has no 'beef' with ex Kim Kardashian; Insists 'I have faith we'll get back together'

Kanye West is back on the ranting track. The Donda Rapper, in yet another post on Instagram, begged for his family to get back together. Kanye reiterated in his caption that he loved his family and was even "crazy" in love with them. Kanye has had several public outbursts since ex Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after more than 6 years of marriage with the rapper.

Following his Pete Davidson online smear campaign on February 13, the Yeezy designer posted a papped snap of Kim Kardashian and her new flame Pete Davidson from their early Valentine's dinner date in New York. Kanye cleared the air in the caption, he emphasized that he did not have any bad blood with Kim K and wrote, "I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," Kanye pointed out that the fur coat Kim wore on her date with Pete was a gift from him, "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL."

Kayne went on to add, "I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER."

Meanwhile, the Praise God rapper went on to a different tangent and addressed the media directly as he wrote, "I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS."

Kanye then remarked, "SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES."

