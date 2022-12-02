Kanye West says he 'likes' Hitler, makes shocking comments about the Nazi leader in new interview

Weeks after his antisemitism controversy that led to several brands dropping their partnership with him, Kanye West gave yet another explosive interview where he spoke about his liking for Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler. West was interviewed by Alex Jones along with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and this is where the rapper spoke about Hitler.

While Jones maintained that he did not believe West was a Nazi, the hip-hop star cut him off and insisted he was a fan of Adolf Hitler and went on to make shocking statements following the same. The rapper said, "Well, I see good things about Hitler also." He went on to add what he likes about the Nazi leader and said, "The Jews...I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that", via The Independent.

Kanye's shocking Alex Jones interview

While speaking to Kanye, the right-wing conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones told the rapper that he had a "Hitler fetish" and as the show cut to a commercial break, Jones told him that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, to which West shockingly replied, "I like Hitler" as reported by The Independent. Kanye didn't just stop at that, he later added: "They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

Kanye recently announced his bid to running for president in 2024 and also met up with former US President Donald Trump who has also announced his own bid. The rapper recently also settled his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.