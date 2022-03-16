Kanye West says he's 'concerned' Pete Davidson will get Kim Kardashian 'hooked on drugs'

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Kanye West's verbal spat with Kim Kardashian's new beau, Pete Davidson, shows no signs of losing steam. In the early hours of Wednesday, the rapper, 44, posted another series of Instagram messages, stating that the SNL star would get his ex-wife 'hooked on drugs' and demanding that the comic 'apologise to your family for being in your family.'

The father of four posted a screenshot of a random follower's comment saying: "The way Skete used Kim's marital status to address Kanye was a sneak diss to her & she didn't even catch it." The fan remark alluded to a previously revealed scathing text discussion between Pete and Kanye earlier this week. As per Daily Mail, the fresh tirade comes after it was revealed that Kanye's lawyer is 'seeking to establish formal custody arrangements between the singer and Kim' as they continue to dispute over custody of their four children.

Interestingly, Kanye shared an image of a 2019 headline that read, 'Pete Davidson enrages audience with jokes about having sex with a baby,' arguing that the comic should not be allowed near his children. For those unversed, Pete Davidson has battled drug addiction since he was a child, utilising marijuana as a coping strategy for loss and suffering. He got into treatment in 2017 after suffering a mental breakdown that he blamed on drug addiction. He was later diagnosed with bipolar illness and borderline personality disorder that year, in addition to Crohn's disease.

Meanwhile, Kim seemed to put the turmoil aside on Tuesday as she spent time with her six-year-old son Saint. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress, 41, and her kid looked to be having a good time as they experimented with a blue-eye filter on her phone.