Kanye West says his children 'ain’t going to be on TikTok' months after daughter North launched her account.

Kanye West doesn't want his and Kim Kardashian's kids to have TikTok accounts! During his interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West also revealed that his kids have to take his permission before opening their own TikTok accounts, possibly referring to eldest daughter North's newly-launched account on the app.

"My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” the Donda rapper told Hollywood Unlocked, via US Weekly. North West has recently launched a TikTok account with Kim Kardashian named 'Kim and North' from which the mother-daughter duo post funny videos! In one of the videos, Kim penned, “I dance and sing and do it all with my bestie North." She also shares three other kids with Ye, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. However, North had recently also given a house tour to her fans during a live from the account which didn't sit well with her mother Kim, who immediately asked her to shut her phone off.

During his public rant about daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party where he claimed his estranged wife didn't invite him, West had also alleged that he wasn't told where the party was. However, the rapper also noted that Travis Scott gave him the address and Kylie Jenner let him inside the party. I’m so happy right now...that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family," he had said. Later, some pictures also revealed that Kanye could spend some quality time with his daughter during the party.

