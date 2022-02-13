Kanye West says his feud with Kid Cudi is 'bigger than music'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:43 PM IST  |  6.4K
   
Kanye West Kid Cudi
Kanye West recently announced that Kid Cudi would not be a part of his upcoming album Donda 2.
Kanye West is on another Instagram posting streak. The Donda rapper is speaking up about his feud with longtime friend Kid Cudi. In a new Instagram post, Ye referenced the recent online kerfuffle that took place between the two rappers when the Yeezy founder announced that Cudi would not be a part of his upcoming album Donda 2.

Kanye in his new post wrote, "I’M VERY COMMUNITY ORIENTED I LOVE MY FRIENDS I LOVE MY FAMILY THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE," he then continued to add, "NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE." The mysterious "Skete" mentioned in Kanye's caption is none other than Kim Kardashian's new flame Pete Davidson being sneakily referenced by the rapper.

The Praise God rapper remarked, "THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC." 

Check out Kanye West's recent upload on Instagram below:

Following this post, Kanye also put up another post in which he attached a photo of Kid Cudi and elaborated, "I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL." He then emphasized, "BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE."

To see Kanye's follow-up post on Kid Cudi click HERE.

Meanwhile, Fans are confused about Kanye's recent uploads with some die-hard fans never leaving his side and others who want the best for the rapper are begging for him to stop his public outbursts online, via their comments. In a subsequent post, Kanye also thanked his fans for "having his back" and supporting him through his ups and downs.

ALSO READ Kanye West DISSES ex Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in new rap song City of Gods

