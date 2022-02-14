Kanye West says ‘Wish Kim was with me’; Accuses Pete Davidson of ‘destroying’ his family

As Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance heats up, Kanye West has been flooding his Instagram with accusations and digs at the SNL comedian. As a result of which, even amid the Super Bowl, West has been trending on Twitter worldwide. The rapper who refers to the comedies as “Skete” tweeted, “THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A** ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN.”

Tagging his estranged wife and Pete’s current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, he added, “I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

Kanye’s social media outbursts started when the rapper posted a mock poster from The Avengers, with the faces of West and his ‘supporters’ on one side and Davidson is on the other side with West’s ‘haters’--which include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson himself. Kanye’s team on the other hand include: Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future. Alongside the meme, West wrote in teh caption: “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE.”

Since then, Kanye has been relentlessly attacking Davidson. He also called him a “d**khead” in a post, mocked his previous relationship with Ariana Grande and commented on the comedian’s Hillary Clinton tattoo. Ye also posted a picture of Pete in his underwear with Machine Gun Kelly with the caption, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

