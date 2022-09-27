Kanye West seemingly compares losing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II's death

While it's been a while since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian called it quits, seemingly still not over his ex is the Grammy-winning musician! Taking to Instagram Stories, Ye hinted at being heartbroken over his split with The Kardashians star, by comparing their breakup to Queen Elizabeth II's death. The Queen, at the age of 96, passed away peacefully on September 8. Sending a message to the UK public, who continue to mourn the beloved monarch, Kanye West wrote on IG: "LONDON I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL I LOST MY QUEEN TOO." While Ye didn't directly take Kim Kardashian's name, fans believe that the 45-year-old rapper was indeed referring to the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur. Interestingly, Kanye West's remark on Queen Elizabeth II's death doesn't seem too surprising since the Heartless rapper is currently in London and even attended Burberry's Spring 2023 Collection.

There, Ye was seen hanging out backstage with the likes of Irina Shayk - who he was romantically linked to when they celebrated his birthday together last year - and Bella Hadid, who is Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner's close pal. Check out Kanye West's Instagram Story about losing his "QUEEN" below: