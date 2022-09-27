Kanye West seemingly compares losing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Kanye West took to Instagram Stories to reveal that he sympathises with the UK public, who are mourning Queen Elizabeth II's demise.
While it's been a while since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian called it quits, seemingly still not over his ex is the Grammy-winning musician! Taking to Instagram Stories, Ye hinted at being heartbroken over his split with The Kardashians star, by comparing their breakup to Queen Elizabeth II's death. The Queen, at the age of 96, passed away peacefully on September 8.
Sending a message to the UK public, who continue to mourn the beloved monarch, Kanye West wrote on IG: "LONDON I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL I LOST MY QUEEN TOO." While Ye didn't directly take Kim Kardashian's name, fans believe that the 45-year-old rapper was indeed referring to the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur. Interestingly, Kanye West's remark on Queen Elizabeth II's death doesn't seem too surprising since the Heartless rapper is currently in London and even attended Burberry's Spring 2023 Collection.
There, Ye was seen hanging out backstage with the likes of Irina Shayk - who he was romantically linked to when they celebrated his birthday together last year - and Bella Hadid, who is Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner's close pal.
Check out Kanye West's Instagram Story about losing his "QUEEN" below:
For the unversed, after being married for six years and sharing four kids - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 3 - Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Since then, the ex-couple have had an on-again, off-again equation when it comes to their co-parenting duties, even indulging in social media spats, mostly on Ye's part.
This was specifically evidenced when Kanye West reportedly bullied Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram on multiple occasions, so much so, that the Saturday Night Live alum allegedly underwent trauma therapy to tackle Ye's "negativity" on social media.
Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Kanye West apologised to Kim Kardashian for all the "stress" he caused her: "This is the mother of my children, and I apologise for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger."
