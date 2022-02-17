Kanye West sends ‘love’ to Kid Cudi after kicking him off of Donda 2

After stirring up drama with many celebrities (with Kim and Pete Davidson at the centre of it all) Kanye is trying to make amends. After the dispute with Kid Cudi, the rapper recently is seemingly sending him “love.” To catch you up: It all started when Kanye posted a picture of Cudi hanging out with Pete Davidson, and taking that as a reason to kick him out of his album Donda 2, he posted in a since-deleted post: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,”

After West shared his post, Cudi replied saying: “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

The rapper further took to Twitter and commented on the beef, saying: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” One of Cudi’s fans also wrote back: “Not worth losing a friendship over man. If he can’t be the bigger person than I suggest u leave him be.. he’s annoying af anyways.” Cudi replied, “Very.”

A few minutes later, Cudi also tweeted the quote: “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.” Now, after all has been said, Ye seemingly apologised in the best way he knows how and shared a screenshot of Cudi’s post, adding the caption: “Love you family.”

