Kanye West sends truckload of flowers to ex wife Kim Kardashian following split with Julia Fox

Kanye West is trying to win back ex wife Kim Kardashian with a lavish gesture on Valentine's Day. The rapper, 44, sent a large bouquet of red roses to her home in a vehicle labelled, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

Despite the continuing feud between the ex-couples, as well as Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson, Ye, 44, revealed his affection for the reality star, 41, in a huge and dramatic manner. However, West's Valentine's Day gesture comes on the heels of his split from Julia Fox. However, West, who officially changed his name to Ye last year, posted repeatedly on Instagram, dragging the "Saturday Night Live" star Pete and pleading for Kardashian to return to him. In another post, West, who gave Davidson the moniker "Skete," dubbed the 28-year-old comic a "d–k head."

Check out his post here:

West's many postings about Kardashian and her new beau left the duo unconcerned as they were seen photographed having an early Valentine's Day dinner at Brooklyn hotspot Lilia on Sunday night, as per Page Six. Interestingly, Kardashian and West filed for divorce in February 2021. Since then, West has used social media to vent about Kardashian while also attempting to win her back. He accused her of denying him access to his four children, but Kardashian fought back, claiming that Ye was attempting to use their issue in the public.

Meanwhile, Ye's attempts to reclaim Kim come after his divorce with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 32. The couple met at a New Year's Eve party, but when Julia removed all of her Instagram pictures with Kanye, people rightly assumed that they had broken up. Later, a representative for Julia, 32, told US Weekly, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

