Kanye West sets himself on FIRE as Kim Kardashian walks in her wedding dress at rapper’s Donda event; WATCH

Kim Kardashian recently made an appearance at ex-husband Kanye West’s third listening event for his album Donda. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder appeared on stage as the final song--No Child Left Behind played, walking out in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress. Kim walked in just minutes after Kanye lit himself on fire while walking around the stage, which was made to look like his childhood home. You can see a clip from the bizarre event below:

While Kim’s appearance at her ex’s event left fans in a daze, insiders told TMZ that there’s no bad blood between the former partners. While the duo is not back together, Kim is simply being supportive of his creative endeavours. The source said, “Kim was happy to do it for Kanye and the event, which was so important to him.”

Kim has never shied away from promoting ex Kanye West’s music despite their separation. Just last week, ​​taking to Instagram, Kim dropped a glimpse of her driving with music and the star was seen listening to West's upcoming album Donda. Kim dropped a photo of her driving music without any caption but fans certainly went crazy looking at her playlist which showed Donda tracks.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye set the internet ablaze and left fans in shock as they filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost a decade-long marriage. The duo shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, who they are currently co-parenting.

