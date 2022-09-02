Kanye West shades Kris Jenner, posts screenshot of Kim Kardashian's message asking him to 'stop' the drama

Kanye West returned from his social media hiatus and the rapper is back to posting shady digs at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family. West has been on a posting spree on Instagram where he has been dragging Kim Kardashian as well as her mom Kris Jenner in a series of posts where he can be seen discussing the future of his children.

In a series of posts, West hit out at Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner and has been expressing his angst against his four children with Kim Kardashian attending a private California school and also expressed fears for his daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, will follow on a similar career path to their mom. In one of the posts shared by West on Instagram, he wrote in the captions, "Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle (Kylie Jenner) and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel."

He further wrote, "Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago." In another post, Kanye urged for his kids to be educated at his own Donda Academy rather than the elite school in California. He later also shared a screengrab of a private conversation with Kim where she messaged him to stop posting these messages.

Check out Kanye West's post here:

The leaked message reads, "From my mom- PLEASE, Tell him to please stop mentioning my name I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end." Kanye's recent posts come after months of his social media break. Earlier this year as well, the rapper had taken public digs at Pete Davidson who was dating Kim at the time. Following their split last month, West once again threw shade at Pete after sharing a post with a photo that read, "Skete Davidson dead at 28."

