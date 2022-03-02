Kanye West shares first photo with Chaney Jones on Instagram as he seemingly confirms his new romance

Kanye West seemingly confirmed his new romance with Chaney Jones on social media as the rapper dropped a new post on Instagram that suggested the same. Sharing a screengrab of a report which claimed that Kanye's new relationship with Jones was going strong, West added a heart emoji in captions as he re-shared the same on his own Instagram account.

While Kanye hasn't officially admitted to being in a relationship with Jones, his recent post has been considered by his fans as an answer to all the rumours surrounding him. The rapper on Tuesday shared a post that showcased a paparazzi photo of himself along with Jones as they were clicked together.

While West only added a black heart emoji in captions, the post received a comment from Jones where she wrote, "My love" alongside a black emoji and fingers crossed emoji. Chaney also re-shared the same post on her Instagram stories and added heart emojis to that.

Check out Kanye West's post HERE

Kanye's post comes a day after Chaney dropped a selfie with him in one of her recent Instagram stories. It seems the duo has now gone Instagram official. Kanye's rumoured new relationship comes following his recent breakup with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, with whom the rapper had made headlines while attending the Paris Fashion Week together and later several public appearances. West had met Fox during a New Year's Eve party in Miami. Fox had even spoken about her relationship with West with the Interview magazine and even referred to it as a "redemption story."

ALSO READ: Kanye West poses with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones in her new selfie