Kanye West shares a photo of his 'locker room' stay at Mercedes Benz Stadium amid work on Donda album

Kanye West recently organised an album-listening event for his 10th studio album, Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event received a huge response from his fans and also saw his family, estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian attending the same. It was later revealed that West will continue to live in a private space at the stadium to finish working on his album and recently, West gave a glimpse of the same on his Instagram handle.

The rapper took to Twitter to share a photo of his cosy living space at the stadium. The picture shared by West showed a small room consisting of a mattress and a wardrobe where some clothes can be seen hanging. Also spotted in the picture was a suitcase on the floor alongside the rapper's footwear and hand weights.

Check out Kanye West's post here:

Kanye's new album is named after his late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58. The album also happens to be his first since he filed for divorce from wife Kim Kardashian in February. The album also consists of a song that revolves around their marriage and during the recently held album-listening event, West was seen getting emotional and he even dropped to his knees while performing the same.

According to AP, Kanye's new album is all set to release on August 6. Another major highlight of his album also happens to be his collaboration with Jay-Z after a long hiatus. Fans recently celebrated online after learning about their new collaboration for Donda.

