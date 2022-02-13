Kanye West shares a photoshopped poster of MCU film suggesting 'Civil War' between him and Pete Davidson

Kanye West is going all out to take his beef with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to social media. After sharing a post saying Kid Cudi won't be a part of Donda 2 because of his friendship with Davidson in a now-deleted post, Kanye later shared a photoshopped poster of Captain America: Civil War where he pitted himself and Drake against Kim, Pete, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

The additions of Billie and Kid Cudi came after the rapper recently had a spat with them on social media. As for Swift, West and the singer's beef goes way back since he name-dropped her in one of his songs. Sharing the photoshopped picture, Ye captioned his post as, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE."

In the same photoshopped poster, Kanye's camp consists of pictures of Drake, Julia Fox and Travis Scott. West didn't just stop at that, the rapper also dropped another post where he shared photos of Drake and himself alongside a snap of Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi which had a caption that read, "Who will win." Sharing the same, the rapper teased that it may be the last one for the night.

Kid Cudi who previously replied to Kanye's post about him not being a part of Donda 2, also shared a tweet where he said, "We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE."

