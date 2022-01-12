Kanye West shares UNSEEN photos with new flame Julia Fox as they head for a romantic dinner in LA

Kanye West has been dating actress Julia Fox amid his divorcee drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. At first, Fox and West went on a romantic date in Miami Beach, after which certain photos which were released happened to show how West had turned their date into a photoshoot.

Julia then went ahead to reveal her excitement about dating West. In an interview with Interview Magazine, she emphasized their "instant connection." Describing meeting West as a "real Cinderella moment," the actress had revealed that she was "surprised" when West presented her with a "hotel suite full of clothes" on their second date.

However, following their New York date, where they even saw a Broadway show together, the actress and the rapper were headed to LA for dinner at Craig’s alongside NFL player Antonio Brown. Taking to Instagram, West shared some unseen photos where the two can be seen heading towards their dinner date.

Neither did West write anything alongside the photos, nor did he tag Fox while sharing the pictures. The Donda rapper, who has 9.9 million followers on the application had previously deleted many posts from his account which includes his Thanksgiving prayer apology to estranged wife Kim Kardashian. However, he shared these pictures of him and his new flame Julia Fox in his stories.

In the pictures, West can be seen wearing a casual hoodie, while Fox is donning a comfortable jacket and jeans. The two seem to be walking towards the restaurant in the photos that West shared.

