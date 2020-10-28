Kanye West is ‘shook’ to see Jennifer Aniston asking fans to not vote for the rapper; Says ‘Wow’

Kanye West has finally reacted to Jennifer Aniston requesting fans to not vote for the rapper by saying “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Kanye West has finally reacted to Jennifer Aniston’s warning to voters about the rapper! For the unversed, over the weekend, Jennifer Aniston shared that she voted for the Biden/Harris ticket, and urged fans to not vote for Kanye West. Jennifer posted, “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Well, it appears as if Kanye saw Jennifer‘s statement because he responded to her sentiment on his Twitter account in a post that now appears to have been deleted. Kanye took a screengrab of an article with the headline, “Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye.’” He then captioned the photo, “Wow. that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.”

In case you missed it, Jennifer’s full message to her fans read: “#IVOTED for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died,” Jennifer wrote on her page.

She continued, “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.” Jennifer also had a message for anyone voting for Kanye West.“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” she said.

