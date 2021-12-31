Kanye West showers love on model J Mulan amid Kim Kardashian divorce drama

Kanye West recently did a very sweet gesture for model J Mulan! The Donda rapper made an appearance at the model’s birthday this year at James Harden‘s Thirteen restaurans in Houston, Texas. According to ET, the 33-year-old rapper even performed at the party for the birthday girl as she gushed.

An insider who was present at the party told the publication that: “Kanye arrived with Justin Laboy and J Mulan was in total shock when he showed up. Kanye was super cool and in great spirits throughout the night. DJ Maiya Papaya was playing all of Kanye‘s hits and he was jamming out to his music and showed the DJ love. Kanye was friendly to all of his fans and took photos with everyone who asked him. Kanye was at Thirteen until it closed and they kept the venue open later than usual for him.”

The model on her part also shared a video of Kanye attending her party to her Instagram, sharing a clip of the two of them posing for a photo together. Alongside, she wrote: “KANYE WEST PULLED UP FOR MY MF BIRTHDAY Party!!!!!!”

Earlier this week, Kaye was in the headlines for buying a house right in front of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s. An insider told People magazine that "Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye."

