Kanye West showers 'wife' Bianca Censori with kisses as they step out for romantic lunch date in Santa Monica

Kanye West had a sweet lunch date with his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori on Tuesday in California. The rapper who married Censori in a ‘non-legally binding’ ceremony in January this year, was seen madly in love with the architectural designer as they enjoyed their lunch at The Lobster restaurant in Santa Monica. Read on to know their PDA moments.

Kanye West kisses 'wife' Bianca Censori during lunch date

Page Six reported that Kanye West was seen holding hands of his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori while embracing their PDA moments on Tuesday. The 46-year-old rapper could not stop kissing his wife during their steamy lunch date.

Apart from their lovey-dovey moments, what caught fans’ attention was their choices of outfits. The couple never misses an opportunity to show off their unique outfits for every outing. This time, West opted for an oversized black tee and paired it with gray sweatpants. He carried a fancy black fanny pack too. On the other hand, Censori wore an open-back halter neck top along with gray leggings. In contrast, the designer wore sparkly heels. After their lunch, the couple got into a yellow Isuzu car.

Netizens react to Censori’s outfit

However, West and Censori went to have a bite at KFC in Los Angeles on Tuesday before their lunch date in California. For the outing, Bianca wore a revealing outfit as she chose a black top and sheer tights. And, Kanye wore a black tee with shoulder pads.

After Page Six shared photos of the couple getting into a car after their KFC meal, netizens took to social media to troll the 28-year-old designer. One person said, “That girl looks miserable.” Another one joked about Kanye’s financial condition and commented, “I know he can afford to dress and feed her better than no pants and KFC.” While the other said, “They both look like Ewwww and abnormal.”

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori was spotted with West’s daughter, North as they attended the rapper’s 46th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday. The pictures released by Page Six showed North and Bianca enjoying the party together. However, Kanye was brutally slammed by netizens for bringing his daughter to the party where almost-naked women served sushi by lying on tables.

