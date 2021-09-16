Kanye West shows appreciation for estranged wife Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look

While the world may be divided over Kim Kardashian's unique Met Gala 2021 look, it seems her estranged husband, Kanye West is more than impressed with it. Kim turned up sporting a unique, head-to-toe covered black outfit by Balenciaga for the event and while there are memes that are comparing her look to Harry Potter's dementors, West made sure to show his appreciation for the same with his recent post.

After unfollowing Kim and then following her again on social media, Kanye took to his Instagram to share few photos of Kim from the Met Gala and in the captions, simply added the goat emoji, suggesting that he meant to call her GOAT (Greatest of All Time.)

Kanye's social media activity has been strange since he last deleted all his posts ahead of his Donda album release. The rapper currently has only two posts on his Instagram including Kim's photos and the other being a Donda promotional post. The rapper is also following only 52 accounts on the photo-sharing app.

As for Kim's Met Gala outing, after the SKIMS founder was spotted arriving for the event with a mystery masked man, fans assumed that it was Kanye West making a surprise appearance. Although it was later clarified that the person accompanying her was the designer. Kim's custom look was designed by Demna Gvasalia, the Balenciaga creative director. Kardashian made heads turn at the event with her outfit choice that many fans also deemed as a COVID-19 friendly choice.

For the Met Gala after-party, Kim was seen ditching the full face cover and went for a bat-girl style look.

