Kanye West sings 'you'd never live up to my ex' in Donda song and fans think it's a shade at Irina Shayk

Kanye West's Donda album has been in the news for many things including its many references to not only his estranged wife Kim Kardashian but also apparently his rumoured flame Irina Shayk with whom the rapper reportedly broke up recently. Fans think West throws shade at Shayk in the New Again song as she says, "You'd never live up to my ex."

After Kanye West was spotted hanging out with Irina Shayk in France during his birthday, fans speculated a romance brewing between the two. While it was never officially confirmed by either of the two, several reports suggested that the duo soon parted ways after trying to work long distance.

With Kanye's tenth studio album, Donda releasing recently, fans have been finding several references to the rapper's personal life in the songs including to the bits where he talks about Kim directly such as in the track Off the Grid where he sings, "I pray that my family they never resent me/ And she fell in love with me as soon she met me." He uses Kim's name in Hurricane song where he says, "Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, 'What do you love?"

Although fans have now spotted that it's not just Kim but West may also be referring to Shayk in two song lyrics. At one point in Hurricane, he sings, "Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick" which many believe refers to the Russian model. Also, the rapper's New Again lyrics are going viral as he sings, "Cause you to know you'd never live up to my ex though" causing many to believe that West is talking about how no one can compare to Kim including his rumoured girlfriend Shayk.

West's Donda album is named after his late mother, Donda West and has the rapper exploring several things in his song including his family and Kim Kardashian divorce.

