Kanye West slams Kim Kardashian again, vows to ‘protect family at all cost’

Kanye West took aim at a green metal alien pin on North's bag in a new Instagram post released Monday morning, criticising Kim Kardashian and his daughter's decision to express herself at school. West, who officially changed his name to Ye, was offended by the bizarre pin, which was sandwiched between cartoon representations of himself and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Check out his post here:

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was "allowed" to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family,' he wrote. 'I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive." Interestingly, Kim took no time and replied on the post, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school." Kanye West had a long and winding weekend online after he shared and deleted a slew of new attacks aimed at a variety of people and places, including social media, his children's private school, and actor DL Hughley, in the aftermath of North's lip-synching TikTok clip posted on the TikTok account she shares with her mother, Kim Kardashian, on Wednesday.

In one video, the 44-year-old rapper explicitly addressed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and begged her to "stop antagonising me" over North's interest in recording films for the site, an issue he has long opposed. However, Kim and North appeared in a new TikTok video posted on Wednesday night, when they rocked out in black makeup on social media. As she took up the phone to sing along to a Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith song dubbed "emo girl" with her cousin, Penelope Disick, the eight-year-old seemed to play creative director.

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Kim was deemed legally single by a court two weeks ago after submitting paperwork to alter her marital status in December, as Kanye's year-long divorce procedures loomed. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are their four children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress also made her romance public on Instagram on Friday, posting romantic pictures with Pete on her Instagram.

