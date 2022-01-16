Kanye West SPOTTED at Chicago's birthday bash hours after claiming he 'wasn't allowed to know' the location

Kanye West finally arrived at his daughter Chicago West's fourth birthday party after publicly claiming that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian didn't invite him to the same. According to West, he "wasn't allowed to know where her party was" amid his ongoing divorce with the SKIMS founder.

In a very public rant, Kanye claimed he couldn't meet his daughter on her birthday. He accused Kim Kardashian of playing "games" which has been affecting Ye's "health for the longest." He revealed that he wants to take "control" of the "narrative" this year onwards. "It's a lot of people that's not in a position where they ain't got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby mamas be playing games, the grandmas will be playing games like this, and it's like as y'all know, that ain't going to play like that with me,'" he added.

However, hours after ranting publicly, West was spotted at daughter Chicago's birthday party, as can be seen through Travis Barker's step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya's Instagram stories. In the short video, Ye and Kris Jenner were seen speaking at the party, making fans curious about Ye's arrival at baby Chicago's 4th birthday bash.

For those unversed, Chicago West and Stormi Webster aka Kylie Jenner's daughter celebrated their birthdays together. Chicago turned 4 on January 15 while Stormi will turn the same age as Chicago on February 1. The party seemingly took place at pregnant Kylie Jenner's mansion and the entire family seemed to have gathered to celebrate the day.

Ye also clarified that Travis Scott later sent him the address of Chicago and Stormi's birthday party. "Yo, I'm so happy right now, I just came from Chi's party," Kanye said. "And I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend the birthday memory with my daughter, to be with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. It was Kris and Corey. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, 'cause security stopped me once again when I got there. And, you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone just had a great time. I'm just really happy I could be there for my children," West later revealed.

