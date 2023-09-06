Kanye West surprises newlyweds in Florence, Italy by crashing their wedding

Kanye West made an unexpected appearance at an Italian wedding, leaving the bride and groom surprised

Written by Suhasini Oswal Updated on Sep 06, 2023   |  02:58 PM IST  |  739
Kanye West (Instagram)
Kanye West (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Kanye West crashed a wedding in Florence, Italy
  • The viral TikTok video captures the moment Kanye West posed for a photo with the bride and groom

Kanye West, known for his penchant for the unexpected, added another unforgettable moment to his list by crashing a wedding in Florence, Italy. A TikTok video of the rapper mingling with the newlyweds has gone viral, showcasing Ye's impromptu wedding appearance in the picturesque Italian city, which he has called home for much of the summer.

A memorable surprise

The viral TikTok video captures the moment Kanye West, clad in his signature all-black attire that concealed most of his appearance, posed for a photo with the bride and groom. The couple, originally from Atlanta, exchanged pleasantries with the rap mogul, with the groom mentioning their shared hometown.

ALSO READ: ‘Get your girl before I get mad’: When Justin Bieber broke off his friendship with Kanye West after rapper attacked Hailey Bieber

Kanye West (Instagram)

Kanye's history of wedding antics

Kanye West has a history of making wedding ceremonies unforgettable. In 2016, at the wedding of Miami nightlife mogul Dave Grutman, he humorously referenced his infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident with Taylor Swift, ensuring a memorable moment for the newlyweds and guests.

ALSO READ: 'Kanye did not learn his lesson': Is Kim Kardashian 'spooked' by West's treatment of Bianca Censori? Sources REVEAL 

While the motive behind Kanye West's wedding crash remains unclear, the newlywed couple undoubtedly received an unexpected and unforgettable gift on their special day. Kanye's unannounced appearance added a unique chapter to his history of surprising wedding attendees. As the viral video circulates, it remains to be seen what other surprises Ye has in store during his stay in Italy.

ALSO READ: Is Kanye West ready to make a comeback with THIS move against Adidas?

Advertisement

FAQs

How many #1 does Kanye have?
His Billboard Hot 100 history reads; 107 entries, 56 top 40s, 18 top 10s, and four number-one singles. Elsewhere, West has 20 top-ten, and three number-one singles in the UK, as well as, six number ones in New Zealand.
Why is Kanye West so famous?
He's received 24 Grammy awards, outnumbering all other rap artists including Jay-Z (who has 23). Furthermore, West's biggest influence is how he reinvents himself through every album. He isn't afraid to take a concept to the extreme and mold new styles into the music industry.
Who has the most #1 hits in history?
The Beatles lead all acts, with a whopping 20 No. 1s — a record they've held since 1965, when they surpassed Elvis Presley. Presley, who's notably absent from the list below, scored seven No. 1s in the Hot 100 era.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!