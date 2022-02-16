Kanye West takes 'accountability' for 'harassing' ex wife Kim Kardashian: I’m still learning in real time

Kanye West has revealed a few modifications that will appear in his Instagram postings in the future. For one thing, he's discovered that using all capitalised characters, as he's been doing, gives the impression that he's yelling. He also admitted that sharing screen grabs might be disconcerting for people affected.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old apologised in a fresh Instagram post. The Grammy-winning rapper had spent the previous few days ranting about Pete Davidson despite his growing affair with Kim Kardashian, including forbidding the Saturday Night Live comic from visiting his children and labeling him a "d***head." Today, Kanye erased all pictures from his Instagram account and posted a fresh post with a change of heart, seemingly realising the consequences of his actions.

Check out his post here:

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them," he penned. He further wrote, "I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me." He continued: "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability." Kanye's statement comes amid claims that Kim contacted him about his rants potentially placing Pete in "danger." The rapper shared screenshots allegedly from 'Kim's other phone,' in which the reality star stated that Kanye was 'creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,' as per The Sun.

Kanye has erased all but two of his Instagram postings since then: a montage of heartwarming photographs of Kim and their four children from Kim's recent Vogue shoot, and the cover of his next album Donda 2. Meanwhile, in other news, Kanye has called it quits with actress Julia Fox on Monday, after a whirlwind six-week romance and also spent time with his children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm at Sunday Service and the Super Bowl.

