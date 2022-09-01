Kanye west takes dig at GAP on Instagram; Check out the details here!

by Dwaipayan Sengupta   |  Updated on Sep 01, 2022 03:05 PM IST  |  8.8K
Kanye West, now known as Ye, recently took a dig at the popular clothing brand GAP for limiting his creativity. He shared a short video of him angrily ranting about the situation while high-level Gap executives stood in front of him. The video comes right after Kanye shared on Instagram that the multi-national company held a meeting about him, without informing him. Read on to know more!

Kanye West's Yeezy line for GAP has been fairly successful in terms of both online and offline sales. However, now it seems that the relationship between the retail giant and the rapper-producer has hit some rough waters.

For the last couple of days, Kanye has been sharing Instagram posts about how GAP is manipulating his position at the company and limiting his creativity. On August 30, Kanye shared an Instagram post, asking, "Gap held a meeting about me without me?" This was one of the initial digs at GAP and Ye was not done yet!

Following this, Kanye shared another post, showing a chat conversation with an unknown person about how GAP copied the design of YGEBB - Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, which is Ye's GAP line. In the caption, Ye also mentioned that GAP canceled a scheduled photoshoot with his children in Japan without him knowing.

Now, Kanye has shared a short video clip of him angrily delivering a speech to several GAP executives, giving them an ultimatum about his creativity and position at the company. You can check it out right here!

"I love Gap...you have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I'm thinking or I have to do the thinking somewhere else," Ye said.

At the end, when the executives started applauding, the rapper was not ready to have it yet! "Don't f*cking clap...y’all are going to make me quit." When the executives started laughing at his statement, he said, "No, it's not a f*cking joke in Virgil's name, in my mama's name. I’m telling you what it is."

