Kanye West takes a dig at Taylor Swift with recent tweet; Says ‘Christians don’t use snake images’

Kanye West just threw shade at Taylor Swift with his recent tweet after 4 years of their infamous feud. Wife Kim Kardashian also had something to say about snakes. Scroll down to read Kanye’s tweet.

Presidential candidate Kanye West just threw shade on nemesis Taylor Swift with his latest tweet. The rapper tweeted something that seemed to be a dig in Taylor Swift's direction, but it also seems it might be directed at Kim. Kanye, who's ensconced at his Wyoming ranch, tweeted a pic of a rattlesnake with the caption, "Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why ... I'm not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis."

If you didn't know, Kanye's war with Taylor Swift traces back to 2016, when Kanye said he gave Taylor a heads up before releasing his song, Famous, which included the lyric, "I made that bitch famous." Taylor begged to differ and the war was on. At the time, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian had then jumped to Kanye's defence, using snake emojis to call Taylor a "snake" after Swift said she was blindsided by the lyric. Taylor then responded by using a giant, robotic snake during her Reputation tour as a dig towards the couple.

Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why ... I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis pic.twitter.com/CUR6SSRNqP — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Cut to Kanye’s tweet today, it's unclear what got the rapper heated since the feud is 4 years old. But it wouldn't come as a surprise if the rapper is trying to start things again, keeping Kanye’s recent meltdowns in mind. In case you missed it, Kanye West went on a bizarre Twitter rant last month where he alleged wife Kim Kardashian and mother in law Kris Jenner with several wild claims.

Kanye also broke down in tears at a presidential rally and revealed that he almost aborted his daughter North West. Since then, Kim and Kanye have battled through separation rumours and have just recently returned back to the states from a secret family getaway amidst the dream.

