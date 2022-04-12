Kanye West takes a vacation with GF Chaney Jones amid Kim Kardashian's PDA-filled snap with Pete Davidson

While Kim Kardashian left netizens screaming over her new Instagram photo with beau Pete Davidson as the duo got cosy in the click, her ex Kanye West reportedly took off on a vacation with his girlfriend Chaney Jones. After pulling out of Coachella 2022, the rapper headed off to Utah over the weekend. Jones also seemed to tease her recent vacay in an Instagram story where she wrote "baecation."

According to Page Six, Kanye and Chaney have been vacationing at luxe resort Amangiri in Canyon Point. On Monday, the model took to Instagram to share another story where she gave a glimpse of herself enjoying a horseback ride while West’s song Ghost Town played in the background. As per Page Six, this is not Kanye's first time visiting the luxe resort. He reportedly also went with Kardashian, previously on the occasion of her 37th birthday.

The resort seems to be among a favourite for the Kardashians considering previously Scott Disick also celebrated his birthday there with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids to focus after getting out of rehab.

In the meantime, Kim Kardashian enjoyed a date night with Davidson following the premiere of her upcoming show, The Kardashians. Pete accompanied Kim to the event and while the duo did not walk the red carpet together, they arrived hand-in-hand at the venue. During the media interaction at the event, Kim also gushed about Davidson being extremely supportive. As for her latest viral photo with him, the duo was clicked intensely gazing at each other and looking smitten in love.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian says she has 'always been a champion' of Kanye West speaking his truth