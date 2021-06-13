Kanye West taking things slow with Irina Shayk? Duo reportedly 'just enjoying each other's company'

A source close to Kanye West recently revealed in an interview with The Sun, that the rapper is looking like 'his old self' amid Irina Shayk romance.

Kanye West has been making the headlines for his alleged romance with model Irina Shayk. The rapper after filing for divorce from Kim Kardashian earlier this year has sparked romance rumours with Shayk after their recent getaway in France. Ahead of West's birthday, the rapper was spotted with Irina in France, thus fuelling rumours of their new romance. As per The Sun, a source informs that the rapper has been 'back to his old self' ever since he got together with Shayk.

Revealing details about Kanye and Irina's rumoured romance, a source close to the rapper told The Sun, "[Kanye] is taking things slow" and "not looking to have more kids." Further adding about how the duo have been spending time together, the source added, "[Kanye's] big smile is back. He and Irina are just enjoying each other's company, they have a lot in common in terms of their interests and know a lot of the same people."

Recently, it was also reported that Kim has been aware of Kanye's new romance and is completely supportive of it considering she wants the rapper to be "happy." The Skims founder according to a source close to her informed US Weekly, "Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley."

As for Irina and Kanye's connection, the duo has reportedly known each other for years. Shayk has been a model for Kanye's brand Yeezy and also made an appearance in his music video for the song Power from 2010.

ALSO READ: Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s alleged romance has Kim Kardashian’s approval; SKIMS founder ‘respects’ the model

Share your comment ×