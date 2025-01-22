Kanye West Teases Daughter North West’s Album: 'She Asked Me to Make Beats for Her'

In a rare Instagram upload, Kanye West gave fans an update on daughter North West’s upcoming album.

On Monday, January 20, the rapper, 47, shared a series of posts on the social media platform, including one featuring his eldest, 11, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian, along with son Saint, 9, daughter Chicago, 7, and son Psalm, 5.

“This little girl made me love music again,” Kanye began in the post, sharing a black-and-white photo of North in the studio. The young artist can be seen dressed in a striped sweatshirt, jorts, and fur boots, with a keyboard in the backdrop.

“She asked me to make beats for her. I got on the ASR, chopped up beats for her album, and chopped every beat with my bare hands for BULLY,” he penned, seemingly referring to his own album in the works, Bully.

Malik Yusef, Ye’s past collaborator, who appeared to be present with the rapper and his daughter through the creative process, commented on the post: “Yes sir, you definitely did that. I’ve been a witness, seen it with my own two eyes. It’s really good to see the young God YE doing pure magic!!!!”

Kanye also shared another black-and-white clip of North walking into the studio with WRLDFMS Tony Williams, his first cousin, alongside the caption, “TRAINING 2.0.”

Last year, North appeared on her father’s Vultures series and lent her vocals to Talking (V1) and Bomb (V2). She announced her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, while attending a listening party for her dad’s latter album, according to Forbes.

As she stood on stage in Phoenix, North shared, “I’ve been working on an album,” prompting the crowd to erupt in loud cheers. She went on to reveal the album’s title, which is a direct reference to her dad’s 2004 album The College Dropout.

Kanye, meanwhile, teased Bully earlier this month in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Billboard.

