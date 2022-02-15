Kanye West tells 'favourite person' Kim Kardashian he will do everything to protect her and their family

After deleting his Instagram posts where Kanye West was seen calling out Pete Davidson, the rapper recently posted screengrabs of his alleged conversations with Kim Kardashian. Following her message asking him to not risk Pete Davidson's safety with his posts, Kanye shared the response he sent to Kim as he spoke about "protecting their family."

In response to Kim's message where Kanye claimed that the SKIMS founder said she was worried someone might hurt Davidson, Kanye responded by saying, "I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete."

In another post, the rapper added one more screengrab of his conversation with Kim where she seemed to quiz him about not keeping their conversations private to which Kanye then called himself her "number one fan" and said, "Cause I got a text from my favourite person in the world." He further added, "Why wouldn't I tell anyone."

Kanye recently ended his new romance with actress Julia Fox. Ever since then, the rapper has been open about wanting his family back and has been sharing posts asking Kim Kardashian to become family again. Ye even seemed to have extended a romantic gesture towards Kim as he sent her a truck full of roses over Valentine's Day.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February last year. The couple shares four kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. Recently, Kanye was seen on dad duty as he attended the Super Bowl 2022 game with North and Saint.

