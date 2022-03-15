Kanye West termed 'donkey of the day' by Charlamagne Tha God after rapper dissed him online

Charlamagne Tha God is responding to Kanye West's recent comments about him. In his latest outburst on Instagram, the Donda rapper dragged many names including his ex Kim Kardashian, her partner Pete Davidson, comedian D.L. Hughley and Charlamagne, who is known for his show Breakfast Club on the radio and was blamed by Kanye for not showing his "real face."

On his latest show, via ET Canada, Charlamagne gave Kanye some golden advice as he shared, "This is all coming from a place of love," following which he named Kanye "Donkey of the Day" for a segment on the show. Then he clarified, "Now we have to be specific nowadays ’cause people try to conflate situations in order to defend and justify BS. That’s what happens a lot in the case of Kanye West—nobody is better at conflating BS with real issues to make himself look like the victim than Kanye West."

However, Charlamagne did sympathize with Kanye's wish to keep his daughter North off TikTok but also pointed out that if TikTok was toxic for children then the Yeezy founder's recent Eazy music video was way worse. He questioned the rapper and asked him if he thinks that his music video would be a good influence on anybody and if he is all for his kids or any kids for that matter watching violence like such in a music video. In his latest video for Easy, Kanye in his caricature form is seen decapitating and burying a Pete Davidson caricature. Charlamagne remarked, "You think that video of you murdering Pete wasn’t all over TikTok?"

Meanwhile, over the weekend, screengrabs of Pete and Kanye's private text exchange leaked. In the text messages, Pete was advising Kanye to seek help for his mental health issues and was even offering to help him through it as he has been quite open about his own mental health struggles in the past. On his show, Charlamagne egged on Kanye and said, "You just mad that Pete Davidson is with Kim Kardashian. He’s done nothing to you, your ex-wife chose him!"

Charlamagne as he concluded his rant also seemingly threatened the rapper and revealed, "You know I know! You can fool people on social media, you can fool the general public, but you know I know. Let’s just leave it at that for now…unless, Kanye, you want me to say more. Personally, I’ma just send you some healing energy."

