Kanye West thanks Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott for sending him the address to Chicago’s bday party

After several claims that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian had not invited Kanye West to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party, he ended up making an appearance, reportedly thanks to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s assistance. Taking to Instagram stories, The 44-year-old rapper said: “Yo, I’m so happy right now. I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

Continuing his admission, West, from his car, recorded his message further, in which he said: “I just saw everybody. It was, you know, Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble, Kris’ boyfriend] and Kylie. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security, you know, stopped me, once again when I got there. It’s just a matter of just having a conversation, open dialogue and it was just, everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

If you didn't know, the rapper shares 4 children— North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye’s new confession comes days after he accused Kim of not inviting him to Chicago’s 4th birthday party nor letting him know its location. At the time of making this allegation on his Instagram stories, he said: “Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. … I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], he asked Khloé [and] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

A​​lso read: Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian's security stopped him from entering her house as 'new boyfriend' was inside​​