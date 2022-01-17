Kanye West thinks he has ‘full access’ to Kim Kardashian while she’s just ‘trying to keep the peace’

After this weekend’s allegations, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship appears to be more strained than ever. Now, speaking to E! News, a source close to Kardashian is weighing in on how the SKIMS founder is officially "over" the drama. If you haven't been keeping up, on Friday, Kanye alleged that he was stopped from entering his ex's home after picking up their kids from school. Hours later, he dropped a diss track referencing Pete Davidson, Kim’s new boyfriend. On Saturday, the rapper attended his daughter Chicago’s birthday party after alleging that he was initially not told the event's location.

Now, speaking to E!, the insider shared: "Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together. Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She's really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids. She is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn't want any drama. Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."

Just hours after Ye’s rant over not being invited, Kanye was seen at Chicago’s party, after which he said: "I just got to shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter. Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot. Security stopped me once again when I got there. I'm just really happy that I could be there for my children,"

The 44-year-old rapper also recently bought a house across the street from Kim Kardashian.

