Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson for deleting his Instagram account: Ran Skete off the gram

Kanye West claims a little win in his one-sided spat with Pete Davidson when the "SNL" star deactivated his Instagram account only days after rejoining. “Ran Skete off the gram,” West, 44, boasted Thursday afternoon on his own Instagram account. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Check out his post here:

Davidson, 28, seemed to deactivate his most recent Instagram account on Wednesday, immediately after uploading a video of fictitious comic Rupert Pupkin delivering his famous phrase, "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime," which many took as a swipe at West. For weeks, West has been going after Davidson, whom he refers to as "Skete," on social media in an odd bid to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

He previously referred to the Staten Island native as a "d–khead" and supposedly leaked private texts from Kardashian concerned about the safety of her lover. Interestingly, Kardashian, 41, has already unfollowed her soon-to-be ex-husband on social media. The exes are still at odds over their divorce, with West recently rejecting numerous of Kardashian's requests, culminating in the Skims entrepreneur pleading with a court to approve the divorce owing to West reportedly creating "emotional distress," as per Page Six.

However, Kim and the 44-year-old music artist share four kids: North, eight; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, two. Kim filed for divorce from the rap singer in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. Interestingly, fans in the comments section seemed to prefer the Flashing Lights singer over the Saturday Night Live comic. One fan wrote: "KIMYE FOREVER." Another fan added: "Ye>>>Skete."

