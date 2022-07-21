Kanye West trying to accept Pete Davidson but will never give up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is in its 'red hot' era, and Kanye West is all in his feelings! According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Ye is surprisingly keeping a low profile while trying to accept his ex-wife's new love story with the Saturday Night Live alum. The insider revealed, "Kanye is still bitter about everything, but he is attempting to accept that Pete is here to stay."

"Kanye will never fully give up on the idea of getting back together with Kim, but he is slowly understanding that it is getting less and less realistic, and that torments him," the source added. As for why Kanye West is reportedly laying low right now, it's purposefully since he knows he's gotten himself into "enough controversy," finally recognising it. Furthermore, when it comes to their co-parenting duties, "Kim is doing her best to make it work" and it's "manageable."

For the unversed, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have four kids together - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Looks like the 'once upon a time' power couple is letting bygones be bygones!

Meanwhile, amid their hectic individual work schedules, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not letting long distance get in the way of their romance. Kim recently touched down in Australia to visit Pete on the sets of his new movie Wizards! Interestingly, Davidson is said to have a cordial equation with The Kardashians star's kids, even hanging out with them and apparently getting their initials tattooed on his body.

