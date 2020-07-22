Kanye West tweets about trying to divorce Kim Kardashian after she met Meek Mill in 2018 in explosive tweets

Kanye West posted a string of tweets where he claimed he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for two years now. The rapper also spoke against Kris Jenner.

Kanye West has taken to Twitter yet again to make some explosive revelations only to delete them soon after. The rapper, who made the headlines for his emotional breakdown during his first Presidental rally over the weekend, tweeted about divorcing his wife Kim Kardashian. As reported by The Sun, Kanye flooded the social media platform with tweets on July 22. The tweets claimed he has been trying to separate from the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star since she met Meek Mill in 2018 to discuss prison reform.

He was referring to the inaugural Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018. "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for "prison reform". I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un. Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me," one of the deleted tweets reportedly read.

"Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???,” the following tweet read. He also spoke about his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy," he tweeted. His rant ended with him declaring, "Says the future president." The tweet came a few hours after he claimed he was reconsidering his Presidential race.

