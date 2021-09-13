Kanye West UNFOLLOWS Kim Kardashian on Instagram after admitting to cheating in new song

Kanye West isn't "keeping up" with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper had kept up with the reality star on the app in the six months since her divorce filing, but as of Monday, she is no longer one of the 12 profiles he follows. However, In June, West, 44, unfollowed Kardashian, 40, and her sisters on Twitter.

Kanye, 44, and Kim, 44, divorced earlier this year after seven years of marriage and the birth of their four children. Despite the fact that the former couple continued to follow one another on social media throughout the ordeal, their relationship was rocked further last month. As per Page Six, Kanye confessed to cheating on Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, leaving her "conflicted" and heartbroken. He revealed his suspected infidelity to the public via his new music, saying in the song Hurricane: "Here I go with a new chick... Still playing after two kids."

According to Page Six, Kanye "betrayed" Kim and cheated on her when the pair was together as he battled with alcoholism. An insider said: "The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for the marriage breakdown."

Meanwhile, Kardashian has openly supported West after their separation, most notably when she dressed up in a wedding gown to "remarry" him in a stunt at his record listening party. However, The former couple tied the knot back in 2014 and share four kids: North, eight; Saint, five; Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.