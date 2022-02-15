Kanye West vs Pete Davidson: An account of how rapper gave the SNL comedian hell this weekend

Amid the drama between Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Julia Fox and Kanye West–there’s much to absorb right now. Whether you want to look at Kim and Kanye’s collapsing relationship, Julia and Kanye’s breakup after a whirlwind romance or Kanye and Pete’s dissing match helmed by the rapper–There is far too much you might miss. So today, we’re recapping everything Kanye has said about his estranged wife–Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson (and it is a lot)! Scroll down for the breakdown of what’s brewing and unravelling between West and the SNL comedian.

February 12: Sharing a photo of himself with Pete, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi from 2019—while marking a big red X on Davidson’s face, Kanye wrote: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER."Earlier in the same day, Ye posted a note which read, "JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO. WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW.” The latter part of his caption is meant to be a dig at Billie Eilish, who he recently requested to apologize to Travis Scott. On his part, Kudi commented on Ye’s post saying: "Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f--kin dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother."

In ANOTHER post from 12th February, Ye posted a mock poster from The Avengers, with the faces of West and his ‘supporters’ on one side and Davidson is on the other side with West’s ‘haters’--which include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson himself. Kanye’s team on the other hand include Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future. Alongside the meme, West wrote in the caption: “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE.”

February 13: Kanye shared a paparazzi picture of Pete and Kim walking together while holding hands, and cropping their faces. Alongside he wrote on Instagram: "LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON'S EX BOYFRIEND." Ye was referring to Pete’s tattoo of Hilary which he got in 2016 who he called his "hero.”

In another post from Sunday, February 13, Ye shared a mock-up poster of "fight night" between him and Pete, with the caption, "THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE IT'S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE...TELL BOB AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WAISTED YOUR MONEY ON STARWARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGHSCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB"

After all the memes and dissing, Kanye posted a photo of himself holding up a yellow pad with the writing, "MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED 2 13 22."

Also read: Kanye West says ‘Wish Kim was with me’; Accuses Pete Davidson of ‘destroying’ his family