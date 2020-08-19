  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kanye West ‘wants to live’ in Wyoming away from wife Kim Kardashian and their kids who are in LA: Report

A source recently spoke to People magazine and revealed that rapper Kanye West wants to live at his ranch in Wyoming and focus on his presidential campaign while his wife Kim Kardashian and their kids continue to reside in LA.
2954 reads Mumbai
Kanye West ‘wants to live’ in Wyoming away from wife Kim Kardashian and their kids who are in LA: ReportKanye West ‘wants to live’ in Wyoming away from wife Kim Kardashian and their kids who are in LA: Report

Even post their secret family getaway to the tropics, it does not look like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be living together anytime soon. A source via People magazine shared details about the couple’s living situation, and it appears as if Kim is “happy to be back in Los Angeles” while Kanye West will be staying in Wyoming, as it “is where he wants to live,” the insider told People. The source added, “Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work.”

 

“She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.” the source added. 

 

In case you missed it, fans recently speculated that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West‘s marriage was back to solid grounds again after they both were in attendance at his reinstated Sunday Service this past weekend. 

 

“Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all COVID safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” Kanye tweeted on the weekend, along with a clip of Kim holding their son Saint, 4. The rapper added: “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.” Kim also took to Twitter and said: “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always a top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”

 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attempting to work on their relationship before it's 'beyond repair'

Credits :People magazine, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement