Kanye West ‘wants to live’ in Wyoming away from wife Kim Kardashian and their kids who are in LA: Report

A source recently spoke to People magazine and revealed that rapper Kanye West wants to live at his ranch in Wyoming and focus on his presidential campaign while his wife Kim Kardashian and their kids continue to reside in LA.

Even post their secret family getaway to the tropics, it does not look like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be living together anytime soon. A source via People magazine shared details about the couple’s living situation, and it appears as if Kim is “happy to be back in Los Angeles” while Kanye West will be staying in Wyoming, as it “is where he wants to live,” the insider told People. The source added, “Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work.”

“She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.” the source added.

In case you missed it, fans recently speculated that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West‘s marriage was back to solid grounds again after they both were in attendance at his reinstated Sunday Service this past weekend.

“Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all COVID safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” Kanye tweeted on the weekend, along with a clip of Kim holding their son Saint, 4. The rapper added: “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.” Kim also took to Twitter and said: “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always a top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attempting to work on their relationship before it's 'beyond repair'

Share your comment ×