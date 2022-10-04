Kanye West wears a 'White Lives Matter' shirt along with Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye delivered his Yeezy presentation sporting the controversial outfit. It was also featured in a photo uploaded to Twitter by conservative commentator Candace Owens who wore the same shirt in white to the show. The front of the tee featured Pope John Paul II and the words "Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo" which mean "We Will Follow Your Example."

Kanye West shocked fans after he stepped out for his Yeezy event at Paris Fashion Week on Monday sporting a shirt featuring the words "White Lives Matter." The rapper was seen matching with Candace Owens who also wore a similar shirt with the same words. The rapper sparked controversy with his black long-sleeve tee that featured the slogan.

During his speech, Kanye spoke about a lot of things including classism in the fashion industry. The rapper said, "People feel like they have the right to come to my face and call me crazy. Like it doesn't hurt my feelings. Or like, you don't have to be crazy in order to change the world", via People. In the meantime, netizens could not stop discussing Kanye's controversial outfit considering the meaning behind "White Lives Matter."

As per People, the phrase as seen on West's shirt is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a "white supremacist phrase" that originated in 2015 following the start of the Black Lives Matter movement. This is not the first time though that Kanye has sparked controversy with his clothes and fashion choices. Previously, the rapper had made headlines for wearing the MAGA hat during a 2018 performance on Saturday Night Live.

