Kanye West will not be charged with battery after allegedly punching a fan in Los Angeles: Report

Kanye West will reportedly not be charged with battery for allegedly punching a fan during an altercation in Los Angeles that happened earlier this year. The rapper had reportedly gotten into an argument which turned physical after a fan asked for his autograph. As reported by Fox News, a spokesperson for LA City Attorney Mike Feuer released a statement regarding the incident.

According to Fox News, Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for Feuer said, "Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place Jan. 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

The alleged victim had filed a battery report and named West as the suspect in a January report. West's attorney also spoke about the outcome of the investigation and said, that the rapper"made every effort" to extricate himself from the alleged victim, "whose behavior became that of an aggressive stalker" and who allegedly followed the Chicago native to three different locations. In the recent incident, had the rapper been found guilty, West could have faced a maximum six-month jail sentence if convicted of misdemeanour battery.

The alleged incident occurred when the West was reportedly in Los Angeles with his then-girlfriend Julia Fox. Previously, in 2013, Kanye had pleaded no contest to misdemeanour battery after a scuffle with a paparazzi person at the Los Angeles International Airport. He was sentenced to two years of probation, anger management classes and 250 hours of community service.

